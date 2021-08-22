Prakasam Man Kills Self In Hyderabad Hotel, Live Streams Video On Social Media

In a tragic incident, a 36-year-old man went live on Facebook while hanging himself from a ceiling fan. The incident took place in VMR Lodge and Bar in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad. The deceased was identified as Sheik Brahmam, a lorry owner, a native of Pasupugallu village, of Mundlamuru Mandal of Prakasam district. He is survived by his wife Khasimbhi and two children - a daughter and son.

Going into the details, Sheik Brahmam faced losses in business, and in the Facebook live, he said that he was cheated by his girlfriend and also by his friends.

On Saturday morning, Sheik Brahmam along with his friend Venugopal went to MVR lodge and bar in Vanasthalipuram and booked a room. Both of them drank together and slept in the room. On Saturday evening, Venugopal went to the bar and telephoned Brahmam but the latter didn't answer the call. In the meantime, Brahmam went to Facebook Live and ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

Brahmam didn't answer any during that time. Venugopal who was waiting in the bar vexed up as Brahmam didn't come. So, he went to call him. All the doors of the room were shut, so Venugopal peeped into the window and was shocked to see Brahmam hanging from the ceiling fan. Venugopal immediately gave information to the hotel staff. They broke the latch and went inside. Brahmam was already dead. The information was given to the Vanasthalipuram police. They reached the spot and the dead body was sent to the government hospital for postmortem. Police are investigating in all the angles to know the exact reason behind the death of Brahmam. They have passed the information to the family members of Brahmam.