Prakasam: Car Driver Cheats Dentist in The Name of Marriage

Andhra Pradesh police have caught a young man who cheated a woman by refusing to marry her after making false promises. This incident has been reported from Kambham of Prakasam district. As per the details given by the Circle Inspector, Prabhakar of Kambham district was working as a car driver for a private hospital doctor. He got into a relationship with the assistant dentist working at the same hospital. They were in a relationship for two years.

Whenever the woman asked Prabhakar about marriage, he kept changing the topic, it is learnt. Meanwhile, the victim learned that Prabhakar was preparing to marry another woman and desert her. When she tried to contact him, he switched off his phone and fled.

The victim, who realized that she was cheated, lodged a complaint with the local police station along with her family members on July 14. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The police formed two teams and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. On July 16, they caught Prabhakar and took him into custody. Police said that the accused will be arrested and produced before the Giddaluru court.