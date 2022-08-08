PRAKASAM: In a tragic road accident in the early hours of Monday morning five persons were killed on the spot in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh when the car they were traveling in rammed into a truck from behind.

The accident took place at the Amaravati-Anantapur highway near Cumbam in Prakasam district.

The deceased including three women, were natives of Sirigiripadu of Veldurthi Mandal in Guntur district. They were said to be on their way to Tirupati when the incident occurred.

The deceased were identified as Animi Reddy (60), Guravamma (60), Anantamma (55), Adilaxmi (58), and Nagi Reddy (24).

Prakasam police rushed to the accident site upon receipt of information and shifted the bodies to a nearby government hospital for autopsy.

Police primarily suspect that overspeeding might have led to the collision. A case has been registered and the police are investigating further.