LUDHIANA: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a pool party was organised at a restaurant in Ludhiana. Fifty-four people have been arrested for violating the novel coronavirus guidelines.

A pool party was organised at a restaurant under Sarabha Nagar police station limits amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sameer Verma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of police said on Saturday, as reported by a news agency. Police have seized five bottles of whiskey and five cartons of beer.

"Yesterday we got the information about a restaurant owner organizing a pool party in Sarabha Nagar police station limits with 50 to 55 people. On getting information, we raided the site where people were seen flouting COVID-19 rules. We have registered an FIR," Verma was quoted saying by the news agency.

Meanwhile, the death toll from COVID-19 in Punjab rose to 1,808 on Saturday with 69 more fatalities while the infection tally jumped to 61,527 with 1,515 new cases.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to get themselves tested for coronavirus at the earliest, saying any delay could prove fatal for them.