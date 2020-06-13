CHENNAI: The Chennai police seized liquor bottles in large numbers from Actress Ramya Krishnan's car and arrested her driver on Saturday.

According to details, the car was on its way from Mahabalipuram to Chengalpattu when the police, conducting routine inspections, intercepted the vehicle. During the subsequent search, they found a large number of liquor bottles from the Innova Crysta car bearing Registration number TS07 Q 0099.

The police said that 96 bottles of beer besides 8 liquor bottles were seized from the car. Ramya Krishnan's driver Selva Kumar was taken into custody after a case was registered against him.

According to police sources, the driver was however released later on bail after the actress herself visited the Kanathur police station and furnished requisite sureties for bail. The investigation is on and more details are awaited.

Actress Ramyakrishnan is one of the prominent actresses in Tollywood and Kollywood. After regaling the masses with her glamour as a heroine in the '90s, she is now selectively playing supporting roles now. Her biggest recent success was SS Rajamouli's blockbuster Bahubali in which she essayed the iconic role of Sivagami which earned her instant fame. She is also associated with Queen web series and many more.