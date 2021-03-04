Police Seize 181 Kgs Dry Ganja From Auto Rickshaw In Julurupadu

Bhadradri Kothagudem Police seized dry ganja at Chandrugonda on Wednesday. 181 kg cannabis, being transported in an auto-rickshaw was seized during a vehicle inspection drive by Julurpadu SI Srikanth and staff on the outskirts of Chandrugonda, said ASP B Rohit Raju.

Police seized dry ganja weighing around 181 kg worth Rs 37.15 lakh at Chandrugonda in the district on Wednesday. The police arrested the auto driver identified as Tellam Gopal Rao, a resident of Ramachandrapuram village in the Mandal.

Gopal Rao confessed to the crime saying that the ganja was being smuggled from Malkangiri district in Odisha. The owner of the auto-rickshaw which was seized by the police, Gaddam Raju, fled from the spot and a search is on to nab him.

