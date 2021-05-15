Police Arrested Six-member Thieves' Gang From Swiggy and Zomato

Hyderabad: According to police, the gang's members work for food delivery services such as Swiggy and Zomato. They were on duty during the day and would commit robberies at night, according to police.

During a lockdown in Hyderabad, police arrested a gang suspected of road robbery. The road was patrolled at night, according to the report. According to police, the gang robbed a person who was walking alone in an unpopulated area.

Police said they had already carried out several robberies in Bachupally, threatening those who appeared alone and stealing money, gold jewelry, and other valuables from them.

The gang comprised six young people. The suspects in the group, however, all worked for food delivery companies such as Swiggy and Zomato, according to police. They were on duty during the day and resorted to robberies at night.

Police said youngsters, who were addicted to luxuries, were being exploited this way. The accused were selling stolen phones from the victims on OLX, according to the police.