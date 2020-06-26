HYDERABAD: Unable to bear the harassment from her husband, a 32-year-old woman allegedly ended her life in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Friday, June 26. She worked as a software professional.

According to police, Lavanya (32) got married to Venkateshwar Rao eight years back. He worked as a pilot for a company which is now defunct, RGIA Police Station Inspector P Vijay Kumar told a news agency.

He had started harassing Lavanya as the couple did not have kids, police said.

Fed up with the harassment, Lavanya decided to end her life. She died by suicide and was found hanging at her residence. The body was taken to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem.

Lavanya recorded a video before taking the extreme step, where she has named her husband as the reason behind suicide.

The video went viral on social media.

Police registered a case and started an inquiry.