Wife of Commando Held Hostage By Maoists Pleads For His Release 

Maoists have released the photograph of the missing commando, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s elite CoBRA unit on Wednesday, who is in their custody since the encounter near the Sukma-Bijapur border on April 3.

The banned Maoist outfit has demanded that a mediator be appointed by the government to negotiate his release in a two-page letter.

Meanwhile, Rakeshwar’s wife Meenu has requested the government to take necessary steps for the release of her husband. She expressed displeasure over the government’s failure to take concrete steps for the release of Singh.

“Senior officials take action against jawans who join duty one day late after completing leave. Why are the officials not acting swiftly in my husband’s case? Please appoint mediators and expedite the process of releasing my husband at the earliest,” she said.

Twenty-four security personnel died while 31 were injured and one is in the custody of Maoists after the April 3 encounter. Four Maoists also lost their lives in the incident.

This was the deadliest Maoist attack in the region in the last four years, and Union home minister Amit Shah described it as a decisive turn in the fight against Maoist ultras. Shah also said this week that the issue would reach its logical end.