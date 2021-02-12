Pharma Student Rape Culprits Arrested, Culprits Explain Criminal Act

Four autorickshaw drivers were taken into custody by the Rachakonda police in connection with the abduction and gang rape of 19-year-old Pharma student. Sensational things are revealed by the accused in the investigation.

The accused who kidnapped her as per the plan... Gang-raped her. She was planned to be killed to avoid being found by the police. But as they came to know about the police.. the miscreants left her in the bushes. Police arrested four suspects based on CCTV footage. It appears that the accused admit of committing similar atrocities in the past.

Sources associated with the investigation of the case said autorickshaw drivers -- Raju, Nadam Shiva, Bhaskar and Ramesh -- all aged between 25 and 30 years are residents of Yamnampet in Pocharam municipality were arrested.

Based on the victim's testimony and her mother's complaint, Keesara police registered a case of kidnapping and gang rape. As Rachakonda CP is on leave, the case is being investigated by Cyberabad CP Sajjanar.

The victim is studying B. Pharmacy at a college near Medchal. Every day, after getting off from the college bus, she used to take an auto to her house in RL Nagar. It was during this sequence that the main culprit looked up to her. Raju told all other accused about the girl and are waiting for the right time. On February 10 evening, when she boarded his auto, he along with three others took her to the bushes near the railway tracks and allegedly assaulted her.

Being known that she was kidnapped by the auto-driver, the victim immediately informed her mother through the phone. Her mother called Dial 100 and informed the police about the incident at 6.29 p.m. After assaulting the victim, while planning to kill her, police patrol vehicles entered the field based on her cell phone signal.

Afraid of Disha accused encounter, they threw the victim in the bushes and fled from there. Police found the victim at around 7.50 pm and took her in a patrol vehicle to a hospital in Annojiguda. The victim was in shock at the time of admission to the hospital. Her statement was recorded later. Police said that scientific investigation is on and the victim's health is stable.

Based on her statement, police have altered the Sections and added Sections 376 (D), 324, 354 (B) of Indian Penal Code to the existing section of 365 IPC. “At least 15 people, who were in contact with the suspects, are being questioned at SOT Bhongir,” an officer said.

