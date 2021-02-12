Pharma Student Never Raped By Auto Driver, Girl Hoodwinked Cops To Escape Parent's Ire: Read Shocking Details Of Case

In a dramatic twist to the case where a B Pharmacy student was allegedly kidnapped, gang raped and abandoned by an auto-rickshaw driver and a few others near Yamnampet area in Ghatkesar mandal near the city, was stated to be false.

As per reports the girl was never raped by A the auto driver and three others and has cooked up the story to hoodwink the police to escape from her mother's ire as she kept repeatedly calling the girl.

The cops who were examining the CCTV footage of the girls whereabouts showed her to be taking the auto to Rampally area near Ghatkesar where she got down. She then is said to have sat on the two-wheeler which allegedly belonged to her lover and the left with him.

She is said to have consumed Ganja ( Marijuana) with his brothers and is said to have had consensual sex with all of them.

Meanwhile her mom kept calling her repeatedly on the phone and to ward her off , she narrated that she was kidnapped by strangers and taken to an in known destination.

The frightened mother had called by the police and the alert police started search ops for the girl.

When they heard the police sirens, the youth left her on the highway and escaped.

The police who saw her walking in a drugged state immediately took her to the hospital and after treatment questioned her. She said that the auto drivers had raped her. The Police were quick to catch the accused and after verifying the CCTV footage say her getting on to the two-wheeler.

When questioned further, she is said to have spilled the beans and agreed to the fact that she had gone to Yamnampet area with her friends.

The BPharm student was found at an isolated place in Yamnampet area on the city outskirts on Wednesday evening in a semi-unconscious state, an hour after she was had said to be abducted. The victim has been hospitalised, her health condition was stabilised, and the police started investigation.

Auto Driver Rapes Pharma Student, Abandons Her In Hyderabad

Based on a complaint from her mother, a case was registered under IPC Section 365 IPC (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) initially. On Thursday, the Investigation Officer (IO) recorded the girl's detailed statement and she underwent medical examination. Based on her statement, appropriate sections including IPC Section 376 D (gang rape), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and other relevant sections were added. Since she called her mother over the phone, who immediately alerted police and her location was traced to the bushes using the phone call details. A total of 12 teams were formed to nab the culprits.

Also Read: Pharma Student Rape Culprits Arrested, Culprits Explain Criminal Act