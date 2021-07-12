Peddapalli Woman Jumps In Front Of A Running Train With Children

In a tragic incident, a woman threw her two children and self in front of a moving train at Ramagundam railway station on Sunday.

According to police reports, Jingeti Aruna took her two children, 5-year-old son Sathvik and 2-year-old daughter Sathvika (2), and jumped in front of Balwanthapur express coming from Secunderabad. In this mishap, Aruna and Sathvika died, Sathvik suffered serious injuries.

After watching the CCTV footage, the police said that Aruna was waiting on the platform like all the others and suddenly jumped in front of the train along with her children when the train came into the station.

Railway police immediately shifted the children to Godavarikhani government hospital. While the girl died receiving treatment, Sathvik has been shifted to Karimnagar hospital for better treatment.

The reason behind Aruna’s suicide is not known yet, but police suspect that family disputes may have forced her to take this decision. The Railway Police registered a case and investigation is on.