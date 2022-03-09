PEDDAPALLI: Three people, who were trapped following an accident in a mine of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL)in Peddapalli district of Telangana, were found dead, the management announced on Wednesday.

The bodies of three persons -- two officials and one outsourced worker -- were recovered under the debris inside the mine late on Tuesday night, SCCL sources said.

Authorities said the three were deceases were Assistant Manager Teja, Safety Officer Jayaraj, and a worker named Srikanth were killed in the accident.

Four of the seven people trapped in the crash were unharmed and three were killed, Singareni officials said. Seven people were trapped under the debris and subsequently, four of them, including an overman, operator, miner area safety officer, and a deputy manager who were injured in the mishap were rescued on Monday. Another worker Ravinder was rescued by the rescue team on Tuesday. The rescue teams had been manually removing the debris for the past two days as part of the rescue operations on Monday.

The incident occurred at about 2 pm on Monday when a portion of the roof/sidewall of the mine collapsed during supporting work at Level 86 of the Adriyala Longwall Project mine project.

