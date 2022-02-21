Peddapalli Student Found Dead Under Mysterious Conditions, Parents Suspect Murder

PEDDAPALLI: A young man was found dead under mysterious conditions after he went missing for two days in Kalva Srirampur mandal of Peddapalli district on Monday. The deceased Dama Tarun (19 ), who was studying in a degree college, belonging to Gangaram village of Kalva Srirampur mandal left his home saying he had some work with two village youth Nune Shiva and Anil on his motorcycle on February 18, said SI Venkateswar. The officer said when Tarun didn’t return home, his family lodged a complaint in a nearby police station the very next day.

Locals alerted the police on Sunday after they found a dead body on the outskirts of Vennampalli. The police informed the parents of the missing youth who after examining the body confirmed it was their son. As injuries were found on the body, parents of the deceased youth suspected that their son had been murdered. The dead body has been sent for post mortem and a report is awaited.

After receiving a complaint from the parents, the police filed a case and detained the suspected men for investigation. Locals suspected Tarun was in love with some girl and this may have led to this gruesome murder.

