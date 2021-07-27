Peddapalli: Motorbike Rams Into Parked Tractor, 2 Killed

In a terrific accident, a two-wheeler rammed into a parked tractor-trolley at Challur of Peddapalli district. Two youngsters lost their lives in the accident that happened late Monday night.

As per police reports, Bodasu Ramesh (22), a native of Challur and Mahesh(25), who hailed from Basanthnagar in Peddapalli, were working as tractor drivers.

As a part of their work, they both had gone to Peddapalli in the morning and were returning to the village.

Two youngsters died when the two-wheeler they were travelling in rammed into a parked tractor-trolley at Challur in Veenavanka Mandal late on Monday night. When they reached BC Colony in the village, the bike hit a tractor-trolley parked by the roadside. They both died on the spot.

Upon receiving information, Veenavanka SI Kiran Reddy visited the accident spot and registered a case on the accident. The bodies were shifted to the local hospital for postmortem.