Pay In Bitcoins Or We Will Ram SUV Into Your Fat Kids' Car: Jaish-ul-Hind to Ambanis

The Islamic Terror group, Jaish-ul-Hind, has taken responsibility for placing the explosives-laden vehicle outside Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s house ‘Antilia’ in Mumbai, Maharashtra. In a message on the Telegram app, Jaish-ul-Hind said the explosive-laden vehicle outside Mukesh Ambani's house was "only a trailer" and "a big picture is yet to come".



Source: Telegram



Jaish-ul-Hind's message says, "The brother who placed the SUV near the Ambani house has reached the safe house. This was just a trailer and big picture is yet to come (sic)". On Thursday, an SUV vehicle with explosives inside was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai. An FIR was registered in the case.



In its message on the Telegram app, Jaish-ul-Hind has demanded money through Bitcoin and mentioned that the Ambani’s know how much to send. Investigative agencies have been challenged in the message saying, 'stop us if you can'.

