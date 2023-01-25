Pathaan Leak: Report Piracy Here

The most awaited Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Pathaan has hit the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan fans started celebrating last night in front of theaters. The movie is receiving mixed reviews from the audience. Netizens are praising Deepika Padukone's performance and they say that King is Back for Shah Rukh Khan’s stuns. Despite Pathaan's low rating, theatres are packed this weekend.

Meanwhile, fans are posting videos and photos of the movie on social media platforms. Unfortunately Pathaan got leaked on the piracy websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers and others. However, the Pathaan makers are working on it.

Pathaan is an action thriller film written and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, and it is Khan's first lead role since Zero. Pathaan, an exiled RAW field operative is assigned to take down Jim, a former RAW agent turned rogue, who leads "Outfit X", a private terrorist organization, which is planning nuclear attacks on India.