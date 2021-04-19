Patancheru: Child Orphaned After Parents Die in Tipper Mishap

Hyderabad: A Husband-wife duo died in a road accident while returning from work. A resident of Shantinagar in Patancheru, Sangareddy district, was returning from his office along with his wife when they were hit by a tipper near the Srinagar junction in the town.

The husband died on the spot while the wife died on the way to the hospital. The man, along with his wife, was on their way back home when they were hit by a tipper near the intersection of Srinagar on the town's national highway. The husband died on the spot, and the wife was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but later died before reaching the hospital.

Here are the full details of the incident...

Sridhar (34) of Daddojipet, Ramagundam Mandal, of Karimnagar district was married to Deepika (28) of Koratla, Jagittala district four years ago. They were residing at Shantinagar, Patancheru Mandal, of Sangareddy District. From there, the two would regularly travel to work. Sridhar was working in the local Mylan industry while his wife Deepika was working in a software company at Tech Mahindra.

A baby boy was born to them two years ago. A tipper seems to have knelt a death blow to the duo's happy family.

Her husband died on the spot in the accident and she was rushed to the hospital but later was declared brought dead upon arrival to the hospital. The two-year-old baby boy has now become an orphan. The entire family has plunged into grief following the mishap.