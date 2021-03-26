VISAKHAPATNAM: A 31-year-old man named Koneru Ramesh was arrested from Visakhapatnam on Friday for allegedly stealing cash and a camera worth Rs 1, 40,000 from a house in Delhi.

As per reports, the man who was a B.Tech graduate was also passionate about photography, had gone to Delhi to set up a business, and was looking to rent a room in the Paschim Vihar area. He met the victim through social media while looking for rental accommodation.

When he had gone to see the house, his eye caught the expensive camera and cash lying there. He took the camera, cash, and fled to Visakhapatnam. The man suspected that Anwesh would have stolen it and informed the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer Delhi ) Parminder Singh said that since he had contacted the person to rent a room via social media his address was located and he was nabbed from Visakhapatnam. He was arrested with the help of the Vizag police and sent to Delhi. Police recovered the stolen camera but he had spent the stolen cash. The man told the police that he wanted to do a business of selling used cars bought from Delhi to be sold in AP.