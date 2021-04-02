Parents Abandon Newborn Baby Girl at Osmania General Hospital Hyderabad

In a heart-wrenching incident that took place in Hyderabad, a couple left a day-old infant at the Osmania General Hospital on Wednesday night.

The couple are believed to have brought the infant to the hospital. As per reports, the infant was a baby girl. It is learnt that the infant had some health issues. The parents left the baby in a ward and later left the place. The hospital authorities found the infant and begun treatment on realizing the health condition of the baby had deteriorated said, Afzalgunj police.

A special police team has been formed which is making efforts to find the couple who abandoned the baby.