Palnadu: Newlywed Groom Found Dead, Mom Says He Was Genophobic

Palnadu: A newlywed groom was found dead near the Prakasham barrage just five days after his marriage. His mother claimed that he was genophobic and feared spending the first night with his wife and might have committed suicide. She claimed that his friends and family members had counseled him and despite that he might have committed suicide, she claimed.

Getting into details, Satyanarayanaraju and Vijayalakshmi's son Pattigudupu Kiran Kumar (32) who hailed from Macherla in Palnadau district was married to a young woman from Vinchipeta in Tenali on the 11th of this month. On the 12th he took his wife and went to Macharla and arrangements were made for their first night on the 16th of this month. Kiran Kumar, who had left for Tenali with his wife reached the Guntur bus stand at four o'clock in the morning. He told his wife that he was going to the toilet and never returned.

She informed his relatives that he had not returned, his relatives tried calling him on the cell phone but it was switched off and the groom remained untraceable, leading to tensions in his house.

Meanwhile, Tadepalli Rural police were informed that there was a dead body in the river Krishna. After retrieving the body, they found a cell phone and after examining the SIM card they called and informed his relatives. His mother reached the Tadepalli mortuary and identified the body as that of her son. She told the police that he might have committed suicide out of fear.

The body was sent for post-mortem and reports are awaited. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating if it was suicide or murder.

Further details are awaited…

