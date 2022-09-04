Palnadu: 3 Workers Killed After Granite Slabs-laden Lorry Overturns

Palnadu: Three workers were killed on the spot in a road accident that took place at Shanti Nagar in Nakarikallu mandal of the district on Sunday morning when the lorry they were travelling in overturned.

As per reports a lorry carrying a load of granite slabs which was going from Macharla to Bhimavaram suddenly overturned. The workers who were sitting on the lorry were killed after the heavy stone slabs fell on them.

The deceased have been identified as Amaresu Srinu, Dodda Bhaskara Rao and Ramawat Muninayak who belong to Pasarlapadu village in Macharla.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Narasaraopet Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The lorry driver told the police that the steering rod of the lorry came out suddenly and the lorry overturned in the process, leading to the fatal road accident.

