Karnataka police have arrested a Pakistani woman who has been staying in India without a passport for eight years with her husband and three children at Bhatkal. The woman has been remanded in judicial custody, said the police.

As per police, Khadija Mehrin married Mohiddin Rukkuddin in 2014 in Dubai. After her marriage, Khadija entered India illegally in 2015 and stayed with her husband at Nawayath Colony in Bhatkal.

Police said that she had travelled on a tourist visa to India for three months in 2015 and stayed back illegally. The police further said that during her stay here, she gave birth to three children.

It was also learned that she allegedly obtained an Aadhaar card, a ration card, a PAN card, among others, by producing fake documents. The police arrested the woman following a tip-off. She has been held for violating the provisions of The Foreigners Act, 1946.

The woman was produced before a local court which remanded her to judicial custody, Shivaprakash Devaraju, Superintendent of Police said.