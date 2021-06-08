Pakistan Train Accident Kills At Least 51 

In a tragic accident, derailed coaches of a train collided with another express train in Dharki of Ghotki district of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province on Monday. Officials say that this is one of the worst train accidents that happened in recent years.

At least 51 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the deadly accident, said the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways.

The accident took place when the Sir Syed Express going from Rawalpindi to Karachi rammed into derailed coaches of the Millat Express train from Karachi to Sargodha.

An emergency was declared at the hospitals in Ghotki, Dharki, Obero and Mirpur Mathelo. The doctors and nurses from hospitals rushed to treat the injured.

Officials were still trying to retrieve bodies and the injured from the derailed coaches. They said that more than 13 bogies got separated from the train, out of which eight of them were destroyed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that he was shocked by the horrific train accident.

“Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 30 passengers dead. Have asked the Railway Minister to reach the site & ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines,” he tweeted.

An official said, "This is a challenging task. It will take a lot of time for the rescue operation to be completed as heavy machinery is required to remove the damaged coaches."

As the relief measures are continuing, the official casualties are yet to be out. A proper report will likely be available by Tuesday afternoon.

The authorities have announced Rs 15 lakh ex gratia each to victims' kin. The injured will be provided with a financial assistance between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, depending upon the severity of the injury.