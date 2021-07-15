Pakistan Bus Carrying Construction Workers Bombed, 9 Chinese Among 12 Killed 

In a tragic incident, a bus carrying construction workers in Pakistan was was bombed. At least 12 people, including nine Chinese citizens, were killed in the accident, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

As per the police, the bus was carrying around 40 Chinese engineers, surveyors and mechanical staff to a hydropower dam construction site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known, but the Pakistani foreign ministry said it was due to 'mechanical failure', while a Chinese foreign ministry referred to it as an 'attack'. However, the officials said that the cause of the explosion is still being investigated.

Chinese authorities stated that this was an attack and asked for a full investigation by Pakistani law enforcement. China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed his "shock and condemnation over the bombing".

Both countries said nine Chinese workers and three Pakistanis had died in the disaster which happened at around 7 am. Besides, officials said around 28 people were also injured and were shifted to the hospitals by the military.

Beijing has poured billions of dollars into Pakistan in recent years to boost the country's infrastructure. The current Dasu hydropower project is part of the $60bn China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an extensive programme of infrastructure and trade development between the two countries that has seen China construct several power plants in the South Asian country.