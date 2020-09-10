HYDERABAD: In the ongoing drive against drugs in Karnataka, 1,350 kg of cannabis was seized from a farmhouse in Kalaburagi and four people have been arrested in connection to the case. Police investigation revealed that the drug traders used to bring cannabis in packets from Telangana under the pretext of transporting vegetables.

Police said that a 37-year-old auto-driver Jnana Shekhar allegedly selling cannabis here, was caught on August 30. During interrogation, the auto- driver revealed that he got the consignment from a 22-year-old farmer Siddhunath Lavte of Sindagi Taluk in Vijayapura. He was arrested as well.

Lavte told police that he had supplied cannabis in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Based on the inputs provided by him, police seized 150 kg of cannabis in Kamalapura in Kalaburagi.

While investigating the case, police found that the kingpins of the racket Chandrakanth and Naganath reside in Kalaburagi, who was arrested on September 8.

Interrogation revealed that Chandrakanth had stored 1,350 kg of cannabis in his farmhouse in Kalagi Taluk of Kalaburagi district. Chandrakanth told police that he used to bring cannabis in packets from Telangana under the pretext of transporting vegetables.

Police said there is a huge supply of cannabis in Telangana from Odisha.

On Tuesday, drugs valued at around Rs 1 crore and smuggled into the country from Belgium, by concealing it inside an electric massager, were seized at the international airport in Bengaluru. According to Customs officials, 1,980 grams of MDMA or ecstasy pills were seized.