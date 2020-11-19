OTV MD Suffers Social Media Backlash For Skipping OSCPCR Hearing in Minor Gang-rape Case

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) had ordered OTV MD, Jagi Mangat Panda to appear before them on Wednesday, 18th Nov. But instead, it was her lawyer who showed up for the hearing.

The mother of the victim who was also present for the hearing made some serious remarks. She alleged that MD Jagi Panda had tried to blackmail them. The mother said that Jagi had met her daughter before they lodged a complaint and also threatened to kill them, had they disclosed any information about the incident.

The commission has ordered MD Jagi Panda to appear before them on the next hearing date i.e. 2nd December.

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by OTV employees in the month of April-May and the MD although being a woman has not taken the matter seriously. This has caused a major backlash against her on Twitter. Hashtag ‘#ShameOnYouJagiJayPanda’ was trended on Twitter by locals who were disappointed in Jagi Panda and also demanded a stricter investigation of the case.