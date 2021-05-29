Online Sex Racket Busted In Hyderabad, Two Women Rescued

Hyderabad: A Human Trafficking racket was busted in Hyderabad. The Balapur police busted an online sex racket and arrested three organizers while rescuing two young women. The suspects were running an online prostitution business.

As per the Police details, Shiva, a native of Annavaram in Andhrapradesh, was the main suspect. Satish (28), a native of Polavaram Mandal, Charan Nayak (30), and Mahesh Gowd (31) lived in the Jallepalli area of Hyderabad. They would lure financially troubled young women into a brothel after losing their jobs during the lockdown. The suspects sent the women to certain spots where they would receive money from the clients.

In a decoy operation, the Rachakonda AHTU and the Balapur police apprehended Shiva, Satish, Nageshwar Rao, and Mahesh Goud.

The Balapur SI picked up and rescued two young women from Nakshatra Vilas. The victims said that the gang members had turned to prostitution after losing their employment due to the lockdown.

The number of young women caught in the trap is still being investigated by police. Three minors connected to the racket have been apprehended and put in jail. However, the primary suspect, Shiva, is on the run.