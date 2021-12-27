Actor, producer Bandla Ganesh is embroiled in another financial controversy. An arrest warrant was issued against him by the Ongole 2nd Magistrate Court in Prakasam district on Monday. As per reports the producer had issued a cheque of Rs 1.25 crore to a person named Getty Venkateshwarlu of Muppalla village in the district. After the cheque bounced he filed a cheque bouncing case. Bandla Ganesh did not respond despite the court repeatedly ordering him to attend the hearing. An arrest warrant was issued by the judge for his arrest. Bandla Ganesh is likely to appear in the court today.

Earlier another case was registered against Bandla Ganesh in the state of Andhra Pradesh in the past. It is reported that a person named Mahesh from Kadapa had given him Rs 13 crore which was not returned by the actor. Mahesh eventually filed a criminal complaint about the non-payment of his money in Kadapa. The police registered a case against him. In a similar fashion, Bandla Ganesh did not appear for the court for the hearing, and subsequently, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the Kadapa Magistrate. The police then arrested Bandla Ganesh and produced him before the Kadapa District Magistrate.

Also Read: Puri Jagannadh Releases Bandla Ganesh's Degala Babji Trailer