GANJAM: In an incident that took place in Ganjam district of Odisha, two persons were arrested for gang-raping and injuring a seven-year old girl. It was reported that the accused were drunk when they attacked the girl. When the girl resisted, the two men slit her throat which caused the girl to bleed profusely.

Along with slitting her throat the men also assaulted the girl with bricks. After the incident, the villagers attacked the accused persons and beat up one of them.

The incident happened when the girl was playing with her sibling at their aunt’s house in the village near Golanthara police station area. The girl excused herself and went near a drain in order to take a leak, when two men grabbed her and attempted to rape her.

The accused have been identified as Rutu Behera and Hemant Behera. The drunken men tried to rape the girl. When she was about to shout for help, the accused men hit her with bricks and slit her throat. This led to severe injuries on the girl’s head.

When villagers found the unconscious girl near the culvert, they immedeiately informed the police. The girl was rushed to the MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur where she received first-aid. After that she was shifted to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack.

The accused have been arrested and case was registered against them under the Sections 365/366, 376 (D)(B), 307 and 341 of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The investigation is taking place.

Chikkamagaluru Incident

In another case of minor girl rape case, a 15-year-old girl was raped by several people for at least 5 months. The bus driver identified as Girish raped the minor girl. He later gave the girl’s details to one of his contacts, Small Abhi. Abhi as well raped the girl and recorded the entire act in order to blackmail her.

Abhi along with his friends again raped and sexually abused the girl. According to the police, a total of 17 persons were involved in the crime. The girl was living with her aunt after her mother’s death. Even when the aunt knew of the abuse, she didn’t report it. So the aunt was arrested as well.