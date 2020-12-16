RAYAGADA: The Gunupur police of Rayagada district in Odisha arrested a man on Tuesday, for allegedly posting obscene morphed pictures of his wife on the social media platform -Facebook.

As per reports, the victim was married to Gobinda Rao (41) of Jagannath Pada under Titlagarh police limits in Balangir district. As he was harassing her frequently she had him arrested and sent to jail On his release from jail, he again started torturing his wife and threatening her. Another case was lodged against him, after which he absconded to avert police arrest.

Angry that she had filed criminal cases against him and inorder to defame her, he posted her morphed pictures with pornographic content along with derogatory comments and uploaded them on Facebook.

After getting to know what he had done, the victim filed a complaint with the police and based on her complaint, the police caught him on December 13 and seized his mobile phones. Gobind was later produced before court and the police are investigating further.