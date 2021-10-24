Odisha Brick Kiln Worker Sells Wife For 1 Lakh to Buy Smartphone

A husband sold his 26-year-old wife to a 55-year-old man in Rajasthan. The 17-year old, who belongs to Odisha, received Rs 1.87 lakh for selling his wife to a man where they both work.

According to the police reports, the couple moved to Rajasthan in August immediately after their marriage to work in a brick kiln. After a few days of work, the minor sold his wife to a man and took away Rs 1.87 lakh. After spending some money, he bought a smartphone.

Later, he returned to his village and claimed that his wife left him. As the boy's in-laws did not find his words true, they registered a case against the woman missing from the Balangir police station. The police checked his call records and located the girl's address.

The villagers refused to send the girl with the police because she had been sold to them for a price. However, with great difficulty, the police convinced the villagers and rescued the woman from the south-eastern Rajasthan district of Baran, which borders Madhya Pradesh.

The minor boy was arrested and produced before a juvenile court and sent to a correctional home.