Obscene Dance, Transgenders At MIM Leader Farmhouse Rave Party Angers Owaisi

A rave party held in Hyderabad’s Old City has now become the talk of the town. Videos of the party held on February 13 have gone viral on social media as it was hosted by Majlis leader, Parvez. Chandrayangutta police have registered a case against 12 people who participated in the rave party. According to the police, Mohammad Parvez is a Majlis party leader from Old city, Bandlaguda.

Parvez, who built a new farmhouse at Unda Hills in Bandlaguda, had organized a rave party on the occasion of its inauguration. Several leaders from the Majlis party and many friends of Parvez attended the party. In addition, four young women and four transgenders too are said to have participated in the event. However, a video of all of them getting drunk and dancing with the girls came out and went viral.

Police have registered a case against them for allegedly allowing obscene dance. In this context, Chandrayangutta CI Rudra Bhaskar and DI Prasad Varma inspected the farmhouse under the supervision of Falaknuma ACP M. A. Majeed. The police registered a case against 12 people, including Parvez. However, Asaduddin Owaisi after learning about this rave party seems to be serious over the matter.

