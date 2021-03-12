Obscene Dance, Banned Drugs and Liquor At Rave Party Busted In Samsthan Narayanpur

The Police busted a rave party being organised in Samsthan Narayanpur in the early hours of Friday. The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team and the Bhongir police raided a farmhouse in Samsthan Narayanpur village on the city outskirts.

Police arrested 90 people including women and organizers and they seized banned drugs and liquor from them. It was found that they were playing cards, placing bets using money and consuming liquor and drugs while the women were performing obscene dances.

Twenty cars and 60 bikes were seized. It is learned that Realtor Dhanwant Reddy's son Srikanth Reddy had organized this rave party. A man named Girish is reported to have acted as the co-ordinator for the Rave party. It is reported that software employees of a company and a few others took part in the farmhouse.

