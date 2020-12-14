BENGALURU: A female nurse working for a private hospital in the Whitefield area in the city was arrested for secretly taking videos of her colleagues and sending it to her boyfriend

The incident came to light on December 5, when one of the staff working in the hostel, which was provided by the hospital, found a mobile on the window sill in the bathroom.

The staff member had informed the management and when they saw the contents of the phone, they say many videos of the inmates bathing in the video gallery. After ascertaining it was Ashiwni's phone, they called the police, who picked her up for questioning.

Ashwini who worked in the emergency ward of the hospital told the police that she had been making these videos and sending them to her boyfriend.

The Bengaluru police need to know whether the videos were taken for voyeurism or were being sold online. They also need to question Ashwini's boyfriend who is currently on the run to investigate further.

Interestingly the accused was caught as she had left her mobile in the window of the bathroom, which gave her away.