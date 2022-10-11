NTR District: Man Gets Lifer For Raping Minor

NTR District: The special court for POCSO-related cases in Vijayawada has sentenced a man to life imprisonment (imprisonment till death) for raping a minor on Monday. Judge Dr. S Rajani also directed the district legal services authority (DLSA) to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the survivor’s family.

The accused named Anil (30) sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl from Nunna near Vijayawada of the NTR district while she was at home after coming from school on February 26 this year. Anil who lived near the victim’s house, lured the girl to the tent house where he was working, on the pretext of giving her peacock feathers and sexually assaulted her there. When the girl told her mother that Anil had raped her, she lodged a complaint with the Nunna police.

The police registered a POCSO case and transferred it to the Disha Police Station. The accused was arrested and as the crime was proved, the accused was punished with life imprisonment and fined Rs.3 thousand.

