NRI Jayaram Murder Case: Prime Suspect Rakesh Reddy Gets Lifer

Hyderabad: Nampally Court on Thursday sentenced K Rakesh Reddy to life imprisonment as he was found guilty of murdering an NRI businessman Chigurupati Jayaram five years ago.

The First Additional Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Nampally had convicted the prime suspect Rakesh Reddy on March 6. However, eleven others including three police officials were acquitted in the homicide case.

The deceased Chigurupati Jayaram, a pharma scientist and NRI businessman from the United States was found dead in his car on the national highway near Nandigama of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh on January 31 of 2019. The police initially considered this as a case of road accident but later suspected it was a murder but the culprits made it look like a road crash.

