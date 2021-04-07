Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Rape Accused Mumbai Journalist

The case of Mumbai-based journalist Varun Hiremath has taken a new turn. Recently, the Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the journalist who is accused in a rape case. The 28-year-old journalist filed for anticipatory bail which was rejected by the Delhi court.

It was reported that there will also be a reward on Hiremath and his arrest. The Delhi Police Headquarters will give an answer soon. Police earlier issued a lookout circular (LoC) against him. Now there was an NBW issued against him.

An anchor with ET Now, there was an FIR registered against Hiremath under the IPC sections 376 (the penalty for the offence of rape), 342 (punishment for illegal confinement) and 509 (speech, gesture or act intended to abuse modesty of a woman). The case was registered at the Chanakyapuri police station. Ever since then, Hiremath has been trying to run from the police. He managed to escape multiple raids and search parties.

According to the complaint by the woman, Hiremath raped her at a five-star hotel on February 20. The police tried to get some information on Hiremath through his family but in vain as he hasn’t tried to contact any of his family members.