No New Registrations of Covid Vaccination for Health and Frontline Workers

A piece of bitter news comes for all the Health and frontline workers. The central government has decided to stop all new Covid vaccination. The Ministry of Health on Saturday issued a statement in which they confirmed that the health and frontline workers who have already registered will get their vaccination.

The sources in the Union Health Ministry said that it has come to their notice that even those who are ineligible in these two categories have benefited by faking their identity as healthcare and frontline workers and registered for vaccination. Earlier central government has given the first priority for health and frontline workers as soon as the corona vaccination process began.

Union Health Ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan confirmed that 89.53 lakh health and 96.19 lakh frontline workers received the first dose of the vaccine and 53.06 lakh health and 40.18 lakh frontline workers have been completed their second dose successfully. Adding, he said the registration on the CoWin website would continue for people above 45 years of age.