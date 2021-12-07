Nizamabad: VRA Killed By Sand Mafia

NIZAMABAD: A Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) was allegedly killed by the sand mafia in Kandgaon village in Bodhan mandal in Nizamabad district on Tuesday. The government officer named Gautham was beaten by the mafia on late Monday night when he tried to stop them from taking sand. A few members caught hold of him and thrashed him. The critically injured VRA was rushed to a government hospital but to no avail. Gautam died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday.

Upon learning of the information, the VRA leaders and villagers demanded that the sand mafia be stopped in the village. On Tuesday morning, Gautam's family members protested in front of the police station. The family members urged the police to take action against those responsible for the VRA’s death.

His wife in a complaint to the police stated that her husband was attacked and murdered by the miscreants as the VRA was obstructing the sand mafia. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and being investigated by the police.

