Nizamabad Teen Hides Pregnancy, Throws Newborn In Garbage After Delivery

In a very shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital. The incident took place in the Nizamabad district. The newborn was thrown away in the garbage. The woman gave birth to the baby boy on the premises of the hospital and after the delivery, she threw her baby in the garbage. Later, she went to the hospital and said that she was suffering from severe stomach pain.

The doctors didn't believe her words as she was bleeding. In the meantime, the sanitation workers complained to the hospital authorities about the stranded newborn in the garbage. After getting the information from the doctors, police rushed to the hospital and the newborn was immediately shifted to the government hospital. But all the efforts went in vain and the baby boy died while undergoing treatment. Police filed a case against the girl and interrogated her. She revealed that she was in a relationship with a boy. Police also registered a case against the lover of the girl as well.

According to the police, the girl is a resident of Edapali Mandal of Nizamabad district. She was staying at her grandmother's place and is studying Intermediate. The girl fell in love with a boy and was in a relationship. The teen had reportedly managed to hide her pregnancy from her family.