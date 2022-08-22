NIZAMABAD: A suicide note was reportedly found in the hotel room where four members of a family died in a suicide pact in Nizamabad district on Sunday. As per reports in Sakshi, the deceased were identified as K Suryaprakash(37), his wife Akshaya (35),daughter Prathyusha(13), and son Adwith (7). They had come to Nizamabad 15 days ago and were staying in the Kapila hotel.

The hotel management suspected something was amiss when they did not open the door for two days and called the police. The police who rushed to the hotel broke open the doors to find Suryaprakash hanging from the ceiling fan and his family members were found on the bed.

In his suicide note, recovered from the hotel room by the police, Suryaprakash said he was doing realty business in Adilabad and Hyderabad and financial problems and harassment by his partners over sharing of profits were the reasons behind him taking this extreme decision.

Surya Prakash's family was living in Adilabad and was in the iron hardware business and running a petrol pump. He had sold his petrol pump station six years ago and moved to Hyderabad and was doing realty business with four partners. Surya Prakash is said to have had a fallout with them leading to issues.

The family members who had privy to the suicide note said that his real estate partners went to the victim's house and assaulted him over business-related issues. They said that he had mentioned the names of four people - Kiran Kumar, Venkat, Kanayam Chakravarti and Jenam Chakravarti who were responsible for his death in the suicide note.

Police suspect Suryaprakash might have given cake laced with pesticide to his children and wife. And after they died he might have ended his own life by hanging himself with his wife’s stole as per the evidence in the hotel room. Nizamabad ACP A Venkateshwarlu visited the hotel room for a preliminary investigation. He said that it seemed to be a case of suicide and a case of suspicious death under IPC Section 306 has been registered following a complaint from their relatives.

Also Read: Family of Four Dies by Suicide in Nizamabad