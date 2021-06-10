Nizamabad Man Commits Suicide Over Wife's Extra-marital Affair With Constable

In a tragic incident, a man committed suicide after learning that his wife has an extra-marital affair with a police constable in Nizamabad.

Shivaji Rao, who hails from Maharashtra, married a woman from Madhavapally of Kamareddy district. However, his wife died in 2008 after giving birth to a son. Years later, he married her wife’s sister with elders’ consent who gave birth to a baby.

His wife got a job in the police department three years ago. Following that, she left for Hyderabad for training and got into an extra-marital affair with another probationary SI. After training, he got posted in Nizamabad while she got posted as a constable in Kamareddy district.

As they both live in the nearest places, they continued their relationship. However, Shivaji Rao came to know about their relationship and questioned them. Meanwhile, the SI started troubling Shivaji using his power. A depressed Shivaji committed suicide by hanging himself.

After this incident, Shivaji relatives filed a case against the SI that he was responsible for Shivaji’s death. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.