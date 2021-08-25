Nizamabad: IAS Aspirant Ends Life After Failing To Clear UPSC

In a very shocking incident, a 42-year-old man committed suicide on Monday as he failed to clear the civil services exam. The incident took place in Nizamabad. The deceased was identified as Srinivas, a resident of the Vivekananda Nagar colony of Nizamabad. He completed his PhD and wanted to become a civil servant. From a very young age, he aspired to be an IAS. He was selected for interview twice but couldn't clear it. He slipped into depression after failing to clear the UPSC exam. Earlier, also he attempted suicide but his parents saved him. He stayed in Delhi for many years and underwent coaching. Recently, one of his relatives got selected for IAS, and Srinivas was dejected over this and took the drastic step of ending his life.

On Monday, Srinivas committed suicide when there was no one in the home. The parents of the deceased who came home after some time were shocked to see their son in an unconscious state. Srinivas hanged himself from the ceiling fan and died. Parents immediately informed the police and they reached the spot. The dead body was shifted to the government hospital morgue for autopsy.