Nizamabad CP Responsible For Fake Passport Racket In Bodhan, Should Quit: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind

NIZAMABAD: Passports are very important for international fliers. And even for holding an identity proof as a citizen of a country, the passport serves good. BJP leader MP Dharmapuri Arvind holds Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya responsible for the recent fake passport racket in Bodhan town. BJP leader MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Thursday said that the former should take responsibility and immediately resign from his post.

BJP leader wanted to take action about the issue of fake passport racket by writing a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the letter, he wanted to name Karthikeya as he has completely failed to discharge his duties as CP of Nizamabad. Few people do not have their documents so they tend to succumb to different methods in getting their passports. “Recently, the Hyderabad police found that several people obtained passports by submitting fake papers. Most of them were Rohingya. In fact, as many as 32 persons used the same address while applying for the passport. The CP should be held responsible for this. He is acting like an agent of the TRS and AIMIM,” BJP leader added.