Nizamabad: Btech Student Jumps Off College Building, Dies

A student allegedly killed herself by jumping off the college building in the Nizamabad district of Telangana State on Sunday.

As per reports, the girl identified as Arpitha who was pursuing Engineering at a local college had committed suicide on Sunday evening.

The incident had created ripples in the town and the police rushed to the college premises. Her body was sent for post-mortem to Nizamabad Government Hospital and the police have registered a case of a suspicious death.

It's a developing story, further details are awaited.