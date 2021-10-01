Nizamabad: 6 Arrested For Gangrape of Student

NIZAMABAD: Six people were arrested in connection with the gang-rape of an 18-year-old student in Nizamabad town on Thursday. Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Karthikeya disclosed the details of the case to reporters in his office.

One of the accused Naveen Kumar from Nizamabad was known to the victim. On Tuesday, Naveen and three of his friends took her around the suburbs and other places in Ankapur. They ate biryani and are said to have consumed alcohol together. Later they took her to a private hospital where renovation work was underway, in Marathwada near the Nizamabad bus stand in the middle of the night, where two more of his friends were waiting there. Taking advantage of her inebriated condition, three of them allegedly raped her and were assisted by the other two.

A security guard working in a shopping mall on the opposite side of the road noticed them. Suspecting something was wrong he questioned the youths and they got into an altercation with him. When the security guard called the police and dialed 100 number, they fled from the sport.

A police team rushed to the spot and rescued the victim after finding her in a semiconscious state. They shifted her to a hospital for treatment. Upon inquiry, the woman told police that she had gone to meet her friend Naveen in Nizamabad on September 28th and both decided to go have food and alcohol. Three of his friends also joined them. Later, the four accused took her to the hospital, where two more men joined them. Taking advantage of her inebriated condition, three of them sexually assaulted her, she told the police.

Along with Naveen, Ganji Chandrasekhar, Tumma Bhanuprakash, Sirigada Charan, Sheikh Kareem, and P Gangadhar were identified as those involved in the crime. Five of them were arrested on Wednesday, while one was arrested on Thursday morning. The six of them were produced before a court that sent them to judicial remand.

Based on the woman's statement a case was registered against them under relevant IPC sections and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act.

