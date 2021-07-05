Nirmal: Mystery Shrouds Death of Three Girls Found Dead in Lake

NIRMAL: Mystery shrouds the death of three girls including two sisters who had drowned in a lake in Nirmal district on Monday. They might have drowned while they allegedly tried to take selfies, police said.

The bodies of the three teenage girls were found in the water body on the outskirts of Singangam village in Tanur Mandal, on Monday after they went missing on Sunday evening. They had come to the village for a function and had disappeared on Sunday evening. Locals found the bodies floating in the lake. While two bodies were recovered the police are still searching for the third body.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. The deceased have been identified as Sunita (16), Vaishali (14), and Anjali (14). Sunita and Vaishali are sisters while Anjali is their close relative.

Based on preliminary investigation and after visiting the scene, a police official said on Sunday evening the girls went towards the lake to take selfies and could have accidentally slipped and fell into it and drowned.

However a case of suspicious death was registered following a complaint by the family members and a probe was underway, police said.

Also Read: Married Woman Commits Suicide With Paramour In Nalamalla Forests