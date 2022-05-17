Nirmal Man Arrested For Brewing Adulterated Liquor at Home

Hyderabad: In the Nirmal district's Pembi Mandal centre, there is a counterfeit liquor kharkhana run by a man named Naresh from his home.

Villagers protested to authorities about the presence of counterfeit alcohol being made in the residence.

Excise authorities entered Naresh's residence and confiscated liquor bottles as well as empty quarter and half bottles.

Naresh is employed by MSR Wines in the Nirmal District's Pembi Zone.

Naresh has been charged with producing adulterated liquor.