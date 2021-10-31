Niloufer Hospital: Boy Dies After Ward Boy Removes O2 Supply For Mere Rs 100

HYDERABAD: In a rather horrific incident of apathy, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy died in Hyderabad's Niloufer Hospital on Saturday, after a ward boy removed the oxygen supply from the child and gave it to another patient. He committed this atrocious act for just a mere Rs 100. According to the police, the deceased identified as Sheik Khaza, son of Sheik Azam a resident of Borabanda in the city. The child was admitted to a private hospital for lung-related ailments. He was later shifted to Niloufer Hospital on the 27th of this month after his parents were unable to bear the treatment charges. The doctors had kept the boy on a ventilator after his health condition deteriorated and were administering treatment.

A ward boy named Subhash employed on an outsourcing basis had come to the ward on Saturday as part of his duty. Upon the request of a patient in the next bed, he removed the oxygen mask of the boy and fitted it to their patient, by taking a bribe of just Rs 100 from them. Soon after the Oxygen supply was removed, Sheik Khaza fell unconscious and died as he was unable to breathe.

The boy's relatives staged protests outside the hospital and demanded that action be taken against the ward boy. They also lodged a complaint at the Nampally Police Station. Nilofer Hospital Superintendent Dr. Muralikrishna suspended the ward boy, however, he refused to answer any questions about the incident. Nampally police have registered a case and are questioning the ward boy and hospital authorities.

Also Read: Kuwait Woman Hides Daughter's Corpse In Bathroom For Years